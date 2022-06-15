Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Decreases By 21.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.8 days.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

