Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Decreases By 21.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.8 days.
Shares of Parkland stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
