Short Interest in PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Grows By 56.8%

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PCS Edventures!.com stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. PCS Edventures!.com has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About PCS Edventures!.com (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.