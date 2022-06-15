Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declines By 22.2%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
