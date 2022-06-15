Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declines By 22.2%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $11,458,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18,205.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 329,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 218,626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.