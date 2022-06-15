Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Grows By 43.0%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 89,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.