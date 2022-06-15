Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Grows By 48.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.75.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

