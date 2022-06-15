Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Rises By 44.2%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RDI stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

