Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Grows By 36.5%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

REED traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.47% and a negative net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.