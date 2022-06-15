Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 25.0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

About Rexel (Get Rating)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

