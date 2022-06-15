Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 25.0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

