Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Drops By 26.1%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.52) to GBX 632 ($7.67) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 420 ($5.10) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.75.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

