Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Increases By 40.0%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 13,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $141.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.68. Saga Communications has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.49.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Saga Communications (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.