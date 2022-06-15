Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Decreases By 22.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,375.8 days.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. SBI has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

