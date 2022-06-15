Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Decreases By 22.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,375.8 days.
Shares of SBI stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. SBI has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.
About SBI
