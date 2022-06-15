Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Declines By 21.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

