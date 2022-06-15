Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Decreases By 22.1%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 777,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $3,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

