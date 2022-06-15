Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Declines By 22.9%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 198,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 2,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.