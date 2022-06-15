Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Rises By 45.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

