Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Declines By 25.0%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SenesTech by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SNES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,076. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,241.73% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech (Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

