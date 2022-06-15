Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Drops By 24.7%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Society Pass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Society Pass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,092. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.