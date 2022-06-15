Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 22.0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOBKY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. SoftBank has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.88.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

