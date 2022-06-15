Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 22.0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SOBKY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. SoftBank has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.88.
SoftBank Company Profile
