Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Rises By 36.5%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Soligenix by 166.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNGX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,041. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 121.28% and a negative net margin of 1,710.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

