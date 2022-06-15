Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Increases By 45.7%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

