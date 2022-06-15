Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Declines By 21.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

