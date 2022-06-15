Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Declines By 21.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
About Synthetic Biologics
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
