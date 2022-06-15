Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Decreases By 25.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

