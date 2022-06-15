Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Decreases By 25.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.
