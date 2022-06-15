Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Declines By 24.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 681.0 days.

TELNF stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

