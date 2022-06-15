Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Declines By 24.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 681.0 days.
TELNF stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.
About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenor ASA (TELNF)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.