Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Grows By 36.5%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

