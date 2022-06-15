Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Expands By 53.5%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 455,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

TG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,968. The firm has a market cap of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tredegar by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 182.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 127,840 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 287,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

