Short Interest in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Drops By 26.0%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

TWST stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

