Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Declines By 27.6%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth $549,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth $622,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

