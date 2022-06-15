Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Declines By 27.6%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BJK opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth $549,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth $622,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.