Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 21.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 291,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period.

