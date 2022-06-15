Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 21.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VTC stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
