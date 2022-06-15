Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Grows By 43.5%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,500 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Verano has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

