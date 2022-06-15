Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Rises By 43.6%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000.

