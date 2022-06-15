Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Rises By 36.4%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of View by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of View by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of View by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. View has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

