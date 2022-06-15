Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Grows By 37.0%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 795,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WalkMe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKME opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

