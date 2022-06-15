Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.81. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 78,299 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
