Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.81. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 78,299 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after buying an additional 181,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 512,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after purchasing an additional 168,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

