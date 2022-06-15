Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.62

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.