Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.62

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

