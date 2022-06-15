SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 2.1%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 25,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,768,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

