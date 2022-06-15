SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.00

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.75), with a volume of 175965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.20 ($0.75).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.34. The stock has a market cap of £395.71 million and a P/E ratio of -33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89.

About SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

