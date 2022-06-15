SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 8.3%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

