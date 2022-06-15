Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

SIG stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

