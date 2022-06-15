Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

SLGN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $141,918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $34,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 101,823.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

