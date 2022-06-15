Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 500,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 872,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

SIMO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,843. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,996 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

