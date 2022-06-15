Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.28. Approximately 2,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

