Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

