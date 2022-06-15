Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.
About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Elephant Mining (SILEF)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.