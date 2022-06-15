Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 238.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,365,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,935 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,311,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 614,199 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,253,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 540,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. 122,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

