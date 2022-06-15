Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

