Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,477,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Similarweb by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $5,788,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

