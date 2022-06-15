Simon Davis Acquires 8,500 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

