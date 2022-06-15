Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.