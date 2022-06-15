SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,741 shares.The stock last traded at $12.81 and had previously closed at $12.54.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.
About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.