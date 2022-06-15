SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 70,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,741 shares.The stock last traded at $12.81 and had previously closed at $12.54.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

