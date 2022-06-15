Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Gary Mick Purchases 1,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.34 per share, with a total value of $24,340.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

